UPD Mourning Death Of K9 ‘Rex’

The Utica Police Department is mourning the death of one of its four-legged officers.

Retired K9 "Rex" has passed away after a brief illness.

"Rex" was 11 years old and served for over 8 years with the UPD before his retirement in August of 2018.

He was trained in explosive detection and patrol-tracking.

Along with his partner Sgt. Christopher Faniglula , "Rex" secured several large scale events including the Boilermaker Road Race, Utica Comets games and other events at the Adirondack Bank Center.

"Rex" also received the Honorable Service Award for his apprehension of a suspect armed with a handgun.