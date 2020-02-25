UPD Says Latest Homicide Was Murder, Attempted Suicide

Utica Police are releasing more details on a homicide that happened Monday afternoon on Blandina Street.

Officials say while officers were en-route they learned an individual shot another person and then turned the weapon on himself.

Police say, upon arrival officers located a deceased female and evidence showed that a male was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The male seemed to show signs of life, despite suffering a serious life-threatening injury.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and at this time is still alive, but in critical condition.

Names of the parties will be released pending notification of next of kin and more details will be released as they become available.