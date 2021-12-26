Law enforcement officials are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of an incident that took place at approximately 4:15pm on Christmas Day.

Police and Utica Fire units were called to an address on Square Street for a call regarding a man who had been shot.

The victim, they learned, had been shot in the arm while walking on Arthur Street near Howard Avenue. Before emergency responders arrived he had made it back to his home to call 911.

Arthur Street and Howard Avenue in Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

Police say that it had been reported that the suspect or suspects in the shooting may have been driving a sedan that was silver or gray in color.

The victim was brought to the hospital and was treated for injuries that Utica Police say do not appear to be life-threatening.

The Utica Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the shooting or that may be helpful to police in this investigation please contact police at: (315) 223.3556. Tips can also be submitted completely anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: (866) 730.8477 (TIPS), by going online at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as soon as they are available.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department. Suspects in any case are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information regarding this case is available.]

Have You Seen This Man?

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.

The Utica Fire Department 'Firehouse Lights' Competition Here you can view each of the light displays outside each of the firehouses in the Utica Fire Department. You can vote on their Facebook page and are welcome to take a walking tour of each of the houses.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro. 14 officers representing five different counties graduated.