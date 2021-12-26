UPD Seeking Your Help in Christmas Day Shooting in Utica
Law enforcement officials are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of an incident that took place at approximately 4:15pm on Christmas Day.
Police and Utica Fire units were called to an address on Square Street for a call regarding a man who had been shot.
The victim, they learned, had been shot in the arm while walking on Arthur Street near Howard Avenue. Before emergency responders arrived he had made it back to his home to call 911.
Police say that it had been reported that the suspect or suspects in the shooting may have been driving a sedan that was silver or gray in color.
The victim was brought to the hospital and was treated for injuries that Utica Police say do not appear to be life-threatening.
The Utica Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the shooting or that may be helpful to police in this investigation please contact police at: (315) 223.3556. Tips can also be submitted completely anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: (866) 730.8477 (TIPS), by going online at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
This is a developing story and updates will be posted as soon as they are available.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department. Suspects in any case are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information regarding this case is available.]