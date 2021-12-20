The Rome City Police Department is looking for a Utica man on charges of robbery in the 1st degree. 39-year-old Jahmal A. Faux is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Faux also goes by the nickname "Monk" at times.

Faux is wanted on a bench warrant stemming from November 3rd of this year, according to Patrolman Hollie Silverman of Rome PD.

WANTED BY THE ROME CITY POLICE DEPT.

Name: Jahmal A. Faux

AKA: Monk

DOB: 01/03/1982

Race: Black

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 165

Wanted on Robbery 1st (PL 160.15/03) Arrest Warrant issued on November 3, 2021

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Ptlmn. Silverman added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community-based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that leads to a suspect's arrest.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Chairman Ed Schmidt reminds residents that a donation to MVCS will help keep their neighborhood stay safe, and it will serve as a tax write-off for tax purposes. Crime Stoppers is an authorized 501C3 non-profit that relies solely on community donations and has no administrative fees or salaries as part of their budget. All money raised goes towards the effort of impeding crime in local neighborhoods.

Read More: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Relies on Tax-Deductible Donations

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Pawlikowski, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Daunte Wright Case Photo Gallery Daunte Wright Case Photo Gallery

The Utica Fire Department 'Firehouse Lights' Competition Here you can view each of the light displays outside each of the firehouses in the Utica Fire Department. You can vote on their Facebook page and are welcome to take a walking tour of each of the houses.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.