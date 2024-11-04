Upstate New York County Committed to Reducing Salt Use This Winter

Nobody wants to face the reality that winter is quickly approaching. That means there is a strong possibility we'll see a lot of snow and ice on Central New York roadways. One Upstate New York county has notified its residents they are committed to reducing the use of harmful salt this year.

Madison County officials announced Monday their plan to innovate the snow removal and ice melting process on county roadways. Madison County Highway Superintendent F. Joseph Wisinski released an essay to the Madison County Board of Supervisors with his plan on how to help taxpayers and the environment.

While salt on the roadways easily melts away dangerous ice on the roads that can pose a danger to motorists, there is significant damage that is done. Wisinski says,

[Ice] use has been linked to significant environmental concerns, particularly in areas connected to the Great Lakes system. This vast freshwater network, holding about 20 percent of the world’s supply, is susceptible to pollution from excess salt, which can contaminate drinking water and harm aquatic ecosystems.

There is also a significant cost associated with using salt on the pavement. Salt causes a total of $5 Billion damage annually on infrastructure and vehicles. Wisinski explained 5 methods Madison County's Highway Department has been improving their winter road maintenance procedure. They include the following.

Speed Control Spreaders: These systems adjust the salt distribution rate based on the truck's speed, allowing for more efficient application and reducing the overall amount of salt needed. Salt Brine and Liquid De-icers: By mixing salt with liquid de-icers like magnesium chloride, the department has effectively reduced the quantity of solid salt required. Salt brine, created by dissolving rock salt in water, with or without additional de-icing liquids, is particularly effective for pre-treating roadways before storms and is effective in different temperatures. One Person Plowing (OPP): Introduced around 2010, this system allows a single operator to manage each plow truck. This change not only reduced personnel costs but also improved response times during winter weather events. Advanced Equipment and Technology: Newer plow trucks are equipped with auger systems that provide more uniform salt distribution, and sophisticated speed control units that gather data to optimize salt Future Investments: The Highway Department has installed a brine manufacturing unit at their new facility in Eaton and plans to expand its capabilities further with additional brine storage and more advanced weather monitoring systems. This commitment will enable even more precise salt and brine application, ensuring high service levels while protecting the environment.

The Highway Supervisor is also urging local businesses to be advised about their salt use and their impact as well. They will continue to innovate and come up with new methods to reduce the hazards of this corrosive and harmful material. Hopefully the winter will be mild enough to not need much salt anyway.

Signs That an Unforgiving Winter Is in Store for New York Here's some of the superstitions that supposedly warn a harsh, snowy winter is on the horizon. Gallery Credit: Megan

18 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams