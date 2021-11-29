Did You Catch This Really Cool Upstate New York Reference In The New Ghostbusters Movie?

Have you seen the new Ghostbusters movie yet? Did you catch this really cool Upstate New York reference?

First off, POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

If you want to wait until you see the movie for this reference, leave this page now....

3

2

1

While the new movie "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is focused on new characters, the original Ghostbusters do appear in the film. Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd all take part in the movie. Our fourth Ghostbuster, Harold Ramis, sadly passed in 2014.

The story centers on Callie (Carrie Coon) and her children Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), who move to Summerville, Oklahoma after being evicted from their home. There, Trevor and Phoebe discover how their family (specifically their grandfather) is linked to the original Ghostbusters team."

To not give away too many details from the film, you may wonder this: What happened to the original Ghostbusters? The movie in time reveals the ultimate fates of the original four heroes.

How does this relate to Upstate New York?

It all comes down to an older Ray Stantz (played by Dan Aykroyd) providing life updates on his fellow Ghostbusters. He says that Peter Venkman (Bill Murray’s famous character) went on to teach at SUNY Cortland. At SUNY Cortland, Murray's character became Professor Emeritus of Advertising and Promotion in the decades since the original Ghostbusters saved New York City. SUNY Cortland was pretty excited for the shoutout too:

Truth be told, we’ve already got some incredible professors in our Communication and Media Studies Department — although it would be very fun to welcome a comedic icon with supernatural talent to Cortland!"

So there you go. Maybe one day Bill Murray will make a stop to SUNY Cortland. If you want to read more on the characters, CBR has a full breakdown online.

(Photo is an auction item on eBay)

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: The Coolest Easter Eggs From the Classic Movies

The Weirdest Ghostbusters Merchandise