An Upstate New York farmer is going off after a tractor protest at Norwich High School.

Jeremy Denmeade who goes by Jebidiahcornstal on TikTok, is a farmer and former Marine from Schuyler Lake, and he's not happy with Norwich School Superintendent Scott Ryan's response to a student's tractor being impounded.

"Our work on transforming the school district into a model organization as stated in our newly drafted mission envision involves much bigger issues, none of which involves tractors."

Jebidiahcornstal says Ryan is out of touch with agriculture. "It's literally what feeds this country. It sounds to me like the administration thought having a tractor in the parking lot gave them a bad image."

Tractor Drama

Braedon Baker had his tractor impounded after driving it to school. That led to a protest of tractors, and even lawnmowers, rolling down the main drag in Norwich, New York on Monday, May 9.

Restoring Old Tractor

Braedon has spent the past two years restoring the old 1952 tractor that he bought himself with his own hard to earned money. "He's very proud of it," said his father Rob Baker. When he drove the tractor to school last week it was impounded. "I had to call the school and ask why it was impounded since it's not against the law to drive a tractor on the road," said Rob. "They didn't even give me a lawful reason."

National Attention

The tractor drama caught national attention when Whistlin Diesel, a social media influencer with millions of followers offered to pay $500 to anyone who rode a tractor to school. "When I was younger the school literally had a day intended for kids driving their tractors to school," Whistlin Diesel wrote in a post on Instagram.

Work Hard

Denmeade supports the kids who were involved in the tractor protest and wants them to know there is an option other than going to college and getting into debt. "Maybe we should encourage these young kids who want to go out and work and not impound their tractors. We as a society should celebrate those that make our country run and not ostracize them for it. It makes me very proud as an American to see the community stand up for this kid and may we continue to do so.

The quick rant ended with Jebidiahcornstal getting back to work on his farm in Schuyler Lake.

"I feel like that Superintendent, I have a whole load of bullshit I need to spread."

Take a look at the tractor protest that had students getting up really early to have enough time to get into school.

NY Farming Community Rallies Together to Hold Tractor Protest A line of tractors and lawnmowers rolled through Norwich, New York. The farming community came together to protest the violation of a student's rights after his tractor was impounded.

