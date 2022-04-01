US Added 431,000 Jobs in March in Sign of Economic Health

US Added 431,000 Jobs in March in Sign of Economic Health

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: People walk through Manhattan on March 31, 2022 in New York City. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said that remote work is hurting the city’s economy which depends on workers patronizing restaurants and other businesses. According to New York State Department of Labor, New York City’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 7% in February — down by 5.5% from February 2021 but still higher than February of 2020. Despite the numbers, there is a significant increase in foot traffic in Manhattan with many area restaurants and bars starting to have long wait times at peak hours. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By PAUL WISEMAN, AP Economics Writer

America's employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy's resilience in the face of a still-destructive pandemic and the highest inflation in 40 years.

The Labor Department's report showed that last month's job growth helped reduce the unemployment rate to 3.6%, the lowest level since the pandemic erupted two years ago.

Despite the inflation surge, persistent supply bottlenecks, the damaging effects of COVID-19 and now a war in Europe, employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 11 straight months.

10 Movie Titles That Became Common Phrases

How many of these terms do you use in conversation?

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name

Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.
Filed Under: economy
Categories: Associated Press, Business News, World News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top