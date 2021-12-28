US Officials Recommend Shorter COVID Isolation, Quarantine

FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: A traveler is tested COVID-19 at LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal on Thanksgiving eve as the coronavirus spike worsens and stay-at-home restrictions are increased on November 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Starting today, travelers arriving to Los Angeles by airplane or train are required to sign a form acknowledging California's recommendation of a 14-day self-quarantine. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has warned that the virus is "threatening to spiral out of control" in the region, and that at the current rate of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, there will not be enough hospital beds by Christmastime. Despite pleas from health officials to not gather with people outside of ones household, more than 2 million Americans are projected to fly for Thanksgiving. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

By MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening the time that close contacts have to quarantine.

People with the virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the changes Monday.

CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that the coronavirus is most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptom onset. The decision also was influenced by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant.

