Tick season is here and officials say it's going to be just as bad or even worse than last year's.

After suggesting this flea and tick season will be the worst ever in the books, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it'll be nearly impossible to avoid ticks this summer and fall.

Close Up Of An Adult Female An Adult Male Nymph And Larva Tick Is Shown June 15 2001 Getty Images loading...

Due to the persistently warmer-than-average and wetter-than-average winters, tick populations continue to grow out of control. In order to decrease their numbers, a dry and very cold winter is needed... and we haven't enjoyed a winter like that for a very long time.

In addition, the change in weather is allowing ticks to migrate into new territories across the United States. For example, the Lone Star Tick is starting to pop up in New York after being mostly found in the South and in Mexico.

This particular species carries an illness that can lead to people developing allergies to red meat, beef, and pork. Mayo Clinic writes the tick can also capable of transmitting Heartland virus disease, Southern tick-associated rash illness, Bourbon virus disease, Tularemia, and more.

The most populous tick in New York remains the black-legged tick, also known as the deer tick, and they carry a multitude of illnesses including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Southern Tick-Associated Rash Illness.

464768555 Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Due to the projected severity of tick season this year, New Yorkers are highly encouraged to do everything they can to protect themselves, their family, and their outdoor pets.

Ticks are known to gather around wooded areas, areas of thick vegetation, dead logs, leaf litter, and tall grass.

New Yorkers are urged to decrease their time spent in such areas and immediately perform a thorough check of oneself after exiting a known tick-area. It's also strongly encouraged to wear lighter clothes when outside so it is much easier to spot an unwanted passenger.

Tick repellants should also be worn when outside, especially those that contain DEET. Clothing worn in tick-heavy areas should also be washed in hot water as soon as possible since heat tends to kill ticks.

Lastly, be sure to check your outdoor pets for ticks so they don't unintentionally bring any friends inside your home.

Sergey Granev from Getty Images Sergey Granev from Getty Images loading...

Should you find a tick on you, remove it with tweezers and try to extract the head. Do not use essential oils, like peppermint, to get the tick to stop feeding - it could actually increase your chances of coming down with a tick-borne illness since they will regurgitate everything into your bloodstream when escaping.

As soon as you tweeze the tick, wash the area with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.

Should you notice an increase in fatigue, or if you come down with a rash, fever, joint pain, swelling, or extreme malaise within 30 days of a tick bite - call your health provider.

