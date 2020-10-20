Utica And Ilion Police To Take Part In Drug Take Back Day
The Utica Police Department will be participating in the DEA’s National Take Back initiative on Saturday.
It will take place in the lobby of the police station from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The UPD will also be hosting locations at Schuyler Commons from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. and at the Perretta Twin Towers from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.
The Ilion PD will also be taking back unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday from 10:00 to 2:00 at the department’s drive-thru window.
.