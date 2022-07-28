The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant.
Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling Utica and Marcy line, in what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
What's It Called?
If you've never heard of it before, it's because you've never heard of it before!
WIBX 950 caught up with co-owner Muhamed Dautovic of Utica who said Chickenlicious is not a chain, but a 'first of its kind' offering much more than just chicken sandwiches.
Chicken wings, fish fries, and even ice cream will be included on the menu, Dautovic said. And, among the beverage options, you'll find at Chickenlicious is Utica Coffee.
The new restaurant is planning to open its doors on August 8, he said, serving eat-in, take-out, and a drive-thru.
