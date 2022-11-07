There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own.

Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.

Chance has been working with food since he was a kid. First at the Alexander Hamilton Inn where he taught himself how to cook. Then in Florida after graduating from Whitesboro High School.

I just threw my books and clothes in a car and took off with no job offer or destination in mind. A few months later I was a chef at a ocearn front restaurant.

Over the next 20 years, Chance honed his talent, immersing himself in food and helping open up restaurants all across the country. Now he's finally returned home to lay down some roots and open his own place.

Five-Star Food in Hometown Bar Setting

What separates Utica BBQ from every other BBQ joint in Central New York? "Me," replied Chance. "I have to play with food. It's in my blood."

Utica BBQ serves up melt-in-your-mouth dishes you'd expect to see at a five-star restaurant in New York City, but without the Big Apple prices. There are traditional options like brisket, ribs, and chicken with your choice of sides. And once it's gone, it's gone. But there are also unique dishes that you have to try.

Korean Sticky Ribs

The Korean Sticky Ribs with carrot slaw and crushed peanuts are to die for. The meat falls off the bone and the flavors....oh my God! It was the three words you could hear over and over throughout the restaurant during the soft opening for family and friends.

Baby Got Beets

The Baby Got Beets salad combines goat cheese, greens, and pistachios, something I'd never order myself, and I'd have missed out. The only thing better than the name is the flavor explosion in your mouth when you have a bite of everything together.

Grand Opening

Try it for yourself. Utica BBQ is located at 244 Roosevelt Drive in Utica. They are open this week and will host a grand opening on Friday, November 11 at 4 PM. Stay up to date on Utica BBQ's Facebook page.

Utica BBQ Hours

After the Grand Opening on Friday, November 11, Utica BBQ will be open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday - 4 PM to 10 PM

Friday, Saturday & Sunday - 12 PM to 10 PM

