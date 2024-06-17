Utica Brothers to Compete on Hit FOX Network Game Show

One of the FOX Network's hottest game shows is "Beat Shazam" and two Uticans will be appearing on it, competing for the top prize. You can watch them compete with any cable or Hulu subscription.

Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX loading...

If you've never watched the show before, Superstar Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx challenge the musical knowledge of their contestants for cash prizes. According to Fox Broadcast Company, "'Beat Shazam' is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million."

Ever since they were little kids, brothers Kevin Q.J. Curtis and Cameron Jefferson would always act out their favorite game shows in their bedroom. They would act out everything from Nickelodeon's "Double Dare" to "Minute to Win It." They have loved game shows forever. When asked how this incredible opportunity came to be, Curtis said it was actually a family member who competed in a previous season who gets the credit for that. Curtis says,

A family member actually was on the show last season and when the casting director reached out to her to ask for potential contestants she immediately thought of me. My brother and best friend 'AKA' BROstie Cameron was a natural choice. When we got the first audition, I knew we would make it on the show.

Well, that is exactly what happened! Cameron and Kevin were selected to appear on the show and across the pond they went. Curtis says,

We had to fly internationally for the show because they don't film here in the U.S. So, it was star treatment from the moment we got picked up in a chauffeured car to the Syracuse airport, then we spent a week in Ireland meeting with producers and wardrobe stylists.

They also had production assistants doing whatever they could to make the experience pleasant and keep the energy up so they would have fun interacting with the show's host Jamie Foxx. During their time in Ireland they filmed the episode, but also took in the sights. They were able to take a walking tour of Dublin and other parts of Ireland.

Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX loading...

Of course they could not reveal the results of their episode, but you can catch them in action on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 on FOX and streaming the following day anytime on Hulu. Be sure to show that Utica Pride and support and hopefully they take home a big pile of cash. Good luck Kevin and Cameron!

