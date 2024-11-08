Utica Community Mourns Loss of 19-Year-Old Homicide Victim as Police Continue Investigation

The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the 19-year-old homicide victim who tragically had her life taken from her much too soon. The victim leaves behind a beautiful young daughter named Ka’lani who she was very proud of.

The community is in mourning tonight as they remember the very short, but meaningful life of 19-year-old Keyamonie Davis of Utica. Davis had her life taken suddenly as a result of a barrage of gunfire that occurred in the early morning hours Friday. Police say they responded to the area of Faxton Street, on the heels of a separate shooting investigation, for reports of at least 16 gunshots fired.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, Davis and a male victim were suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was struck in the back while Davis was hit in the chest. Life saving efforts were attempted at Wynn Hospital, but unfortunately David succumbed to her injuries. The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the homicide and is dedicated to bringing Keyamonie's killer to justice.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Department via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Department via Facebook loading...

Police released a statement on behalf of the victim's family. It reads,

The family of Keyamonie Davis is extremely devastated by the loss of their loved one due to this senseless act of gun violence. They would like to express that Keyamonie was a caring, trusting and beautiful soul to her daughter, family and friends. We ask for continued prayers as the family navigates this difficult journey while screaming for justice to be promptly served.

Yes, Keyamonie was a mother and now her daughter will grow up never knowing the bright light that was her mom due to a senseless act of violence. Police say, "The Utica Police Department continues to actively investigate this incident. Our personnel have been working tirelessly since early this morning so that justice can be served for Keyamonie."

If you have any information that may lead to the capture of Keyamonie's killer, please reach out to the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3556 or by leaving a tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

