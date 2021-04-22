Utica Cops Confiscate Loaded .40 Caliber Semi-Automatic Handgun in Traffic Stop
Utica Police say a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was taken off the streets during a traffic stop in the city on Wednesday night.
The UPD's GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) Team conducted a vehicle stop at Oriskany Street and Barnes Ave at around 10:30PM . Officers say two women in the vehicle were wanted on outstanding warrants, a third woman admitted to having a loaded gun in her purse, and the driver was ticketed for several New York State Vehicle and Traffic Violations.
Officers charged the four occupants with the following:
- Janay Hymes age 24 of Utica, Outstanding Disorderly Conduct Warrant
- Katasha Bradley age 19 of Utica, Two (2) Outstanding Petit Larceny Warrants
- Hexadore Randall age 27 of Utica, Several NYSV&TL violations
- Jessica Reed age 41 of Utica, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, andCriminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd
Police say after Reed admitted to having the loaded semi-automatic weapon, it was located inside her purse. The confiscated .40 caliber gun is pictured in the photo above.
ALSO: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion Is on Airbnb for $30 a Night
LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America