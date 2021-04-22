Utica Police say a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was taken off the streets during a traffic stop in the city on Wednesday night.

The UPD's GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) Team conducted a vehicle stop at Oriskany Street and Barnes Ave at around 10:30PM . Officers say two women in the vehicle were wanted on outstanding warrants, a third woman admitted to having a loaded gun in her purse, and the driver was ticketed for several New York State Vehicle and Traffic Violations.

Officers charged the four occupants with the following:

Janay Hymes age 24 of Utica, Outstanding Disorderly Conduct Warrant

Katasha Bradley age 19 of Utica, Two (2) Outstanding Petit Larceny Warrants

Hexadore Randall age 27 of Utica, Several NYSV&TL violations

Jessica Reed age 41 of Utica, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Police say after Reed admitted to having the loaded semi-automatic weapon, it was located inside her purse. The confiscated .40 caliber gun is pictured in the photo above.

