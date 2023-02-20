Ms. Katie Aeillo is making very false claims against myself, friends, and chair members.

Her latest attach against me was to go on Social Media and claim I bribed her which could not be further from the truth.

As you can see the "bribe" she is referring to was over a year ago in which I left a monetary donation to "Pay it Forward" to any patron who walked into her coffee shop. She is failing to include her own signed letter THANKING me for the gesture and kindness. This was done during covid and a time when many small business were feeling the effects of the slowing economy.

I have been very blessed through hard work and like to give back to the community any way I can. This was no different as she obviously agreed at the time. Had Ms. Katie Martin Aeillo felt it was anything other than a kind gesture she should have said something a year ago or filed a complaint last year which she is required to do by law.

Ms. Katie Aeillo also fails to show the proof that During Covid I had asked for a form to fill out to help a Non Profit called the MV Latino Organization. The MVLO had looked at an empty space I had that needed much repairs after being destroyed from non paying tenants during Covid.

It clearly shows that I am trying to advocate for the benefit of the Latino community which she failed to do.

Never did I demand or ask for anything other than a form to fill out.

Afterall, that was Ms. Katie Aeillo district and I find it odd that she refused such a small request to help the Latino population and a building in her district.

Perhaps Ms. Aeillo is upset with me because she thinks I was behind her failed attempt to get endorsed?

That could not be further from the truth.

She was NOT endorsed because her constituents were upset with her decision to transform Genesee St into 1 lane.

They were upset why she was so adamant about spending 2 million dollars on a Skatepark that wasn't even in her district.

They were upset about spending over $200,000 on art murals near her coffee shop when it could have been done for free in a collaborative community effort.

They were upset about the lack of communication about her role in her family and friend receiving a $950,000 grant to renovate their building in which her own coffee shop sits. Then receiving $25,000 for her coffee shop in Rome NY and all the other little perks.

They were upset with the fact that she committed perjury on the stand and lied about living in their district (which I have included in this email proof that she could not and did not live in the 1st ward as she claims on Lafayette St.

We still have NO IDEA where she is claiming to reside to this day?

Ms. Aeillo refuses to address any of the concerns of the voters and chooses to cyber bully and continue her pattern of lying and deceiving the public.

The constituents felt as though there needed to be change and wanted a new voice which was more reflective of the neighborhood.