Election 2023 Early Voting Gets Underway in NY This Saturday
There are key races on the line for the upcoming General Election in Central New York and early voting begins this Saturday.
In Utica, there are three candidates and a write-in candidate vying for the open Mayor's seat. Republican Mike Galime, Democrat Celeste Friend and Conservative Bob Cardillo are running for the Mayor's seat. Courtney Muhammad is running as a write-in.
In Rome, incumbent Mayor Jackie Izzo is running on the Conservative line and Jeffery Lanigan is running as the Republican candidate.
Early voting runs this Saturday, October 28th, through Sunday, November 5th. Election Day is set for Tuesday, November 7th from 6 AM through 9 PM. Early voting varies from county to county.
Oneida County
Eligible Oneida County voters can vote at ANY early voting location in Oneida County during early voting. On Election Day, you must vote at your designated poll site.
- MVCC, Alumni College Center 116
- 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica
- New Hartford Town Hall
- 8635 Clinton Street, New Hartford
- South Rome Senior Center
- 112 Ridge Street, Rome
- Whitestown Town Hall
- 8539 Clark Mills Road, Whitesboro
|SATURDAY
|OCTOBER 28, 2023
|9AM – 5PM
|SUNDAY
|OCTOBER 29, 2023
|9AM – 5PM
|MONDAY
|OCTOBER 30, 2023
|10AM – 6PM
|TUESDAY
|OCTOBER 31, 2023
|12PM – 8PM
|WEDNESDAY
|NOVEMBER 1, 2023
|10AM – 6PM
|THURSDAY
|NOVEMBER 2, 2023
|12PM – 8PM
|FRIDAY
|NOVEMBER 3, 2024
|10AM – 6PM
|SATURDAY
|NOVEMBER 4, 2023
|9AM – 5PM
|SUNDAY
|NOVEMBER 5, 2023
|9AM – 5PM
Herkimer County
General Election Early Voting Schedule 2023
Little Falls Library Community Room
10 Waverly Place
Little Falls, NY 13365
Saturday 10/28/2023 9am-5pm
Sunday 10/29/2023 9am-5pm
Monday 10/30/2023 9am-5pm
Tuesday 10/31/2023 12pm-8pm
Wednesday 11/1/2023 12pm-8pm
Thursday 11/2/2023 9am-5pm
Friday 11/3/2023 9am-5pm
Saturday 11/4/2023 9am-5pm
Sunday 11/5/2023 9am-5pm
Madison County
St Paul's Methodist Church
551 Sayles St Oneida, NY 13421
Early Voting Schedule
|Saturday, October 28, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
|Sunday, October 29, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
|Monday, October 30, 2023
|12 pm - 8 pm
|Tuesday, October 31, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
|Wednesday, November 1, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
|Thursday, November 2, 2023
|12 pm - 8 pm
|Friday, November 3, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
|Saturday, November 4, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
|Sunday, November 5, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
