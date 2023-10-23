Election 2023 Early Voting Gets Underway in NY This Saturday

Election 2023 Early Voting Gets Underway in NY This Saturday

hermosawave/ThinkStock/TSM

There are key races on the line for the upcoming General Election in Central New York and early voting begins this Saturday.

In Utica, there are three candidates and a write-in candidate vying for the open Mayor's seat. Republican Mike Galime, Democrat Celeste Friend and Conservative Bob Cardillo are running for the Mayor's seat. Courtney Muhammad is running as a write-in.

In Rome, incumbent Mayor Jackie Izzo is running on the Conservative line and Jeffery Lanigan is running as the Republican candidate.

Early voting runs this Saturday, October 28th, through Sunday, November 5th. Election Day is set for Tuesday, November 7th from 6 AM through 9 PM. Early voting varies from county to county.

Oneida County

Eligible Oneida County voters can vote at ANY early voting location in Oneida County during early voting. On Election Day, you must vote at your designated poll site.

SATURDAYOCTOBER 28, 20239AM – 5PM
SUNDAYOCTOBER 29, 20239AM – 5PM
MONDAYOCTOBER 30, 202310AM – 6PM
TUESDAYOCTOBER 31, 202312PM – 8PM
WEDNESDAYNOVEMBER 1, 202310AM – 6PM
THURSDAYNOVEMBER 2, 202312PM – 8PM
FRIDAYNOVEMBER 3, 202410AM – 6PM
SATURDAYNOVEMBER 4, 20239AM – 5PM
SUNDAYNOVEMBER 5, 20239AM – 5PM

Herkimer County

General Election Early Voting Schedule 2023
Little Falls Library Community Room
10 Waverly Place
Little Falls, NY 13365

Saturday 10/28/2023 9am-5pm
Sunday 10/29/2023 9am-5pm
Monday 10/30/2023 9am-5pm
Tuesday 10/31/2023 12pm-8pm
Wednesday 11/1/2023 12pm-8pm
Thursday 11/2/2023 9am-5pm
Friday 11/3/2023 9am-5pm
Saturday 11/4/2023 9am-5pm
Sunday 11/5/2023 9am-5pm

Madison County 
St Paul's Methodist Church
551 Sayles St Oneida, NY 13421

Early Voting Schedule

Saturday, October 28, 20239 am - 5 pm
Sunday, October 29, 20239 am - 5 pm
Monday, October 30, 202312 pm - 8 pm
Tuesday, October 31, 20239 am - 5 pm
Wednesday, November 1, 20239 am - 5 pm
Thursday, November 2, 202312 pm  - 8 pm
Friday, November 3, 20239 am - 5 pm
Saturday, November 4, 20239 am - 5 pm
Sunday, November 5,  20239 am - 5 pm

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.

The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever

The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill

The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Filed Under: 2023 elections
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950