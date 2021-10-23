A Utica man has agreed to face his fate as he plead guilty to selling a large quantity of heroin.

United States Attorney Carla Freedman of the Northern District of New York announced Friday that 42-year-old Anulfo Fernandez admitted to possessing and having the intent to sell heroin to residents and users in the City of Utica in the year 2019.

Along with the U.S. Attorney's Office, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Special Agent in charge of the New York Division also had a part in the arrest and subsequent announcement.

As part of his guilty plea Fernandez admitted that he repeatedly sold heroin in 2019 and the sum total of the drugs he sold equaled approximately one kilogram of the drug. Also, officials say Fernandez admitted that he would keep the stash of drugs in a vacant apartment in the City of Utica. He even admits to having just about four hundred grams of heroin in December of 2019 with the intent to sell all of it.

Fernandez will be sentenced for his crimes on March 1st, 2022 in the City of Syracuse. He will face a stiff penalty with a minimum of five years in prison to possibly forty years. He may also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $5 million and he will be required to undergo a term of supervised release following incarceration of between four years and life.

There were several police agencies involved in this investigation including the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or ATF, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, the New York State Police, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Utica Police Department.

Our local law enforcement community has worked hard this past week to try and remove more drugs, guns and criminals from the streets of the City of Utica.

