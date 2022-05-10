Utica Firefighters Battle Morning Blaze on Park Avenue [PHOTOS]

A home on Park Avenue in Utica located just down the road from one of the city's fire stations was heavily damaged smoke and fire on Tuesday.

The Oneida County 911 call log shows reports of fire at 1121 Park Ave. shortly before 8:00 a.m.

These photos captured members of the Utica Fire Department working to extinguish the blaze shortly after 8:00. WIBX 950 spoke to a neighbor who believed the home was currently unoccupied.

Utica fire officials were still on the scene as of this posting. At this time, no information is available regarding a possible cause or any injuries.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

credit: Kevin Hodkinson - smoke scene over Utica as fire reported at home on Park Avenue, May 10, 2022 credit: Kevin Hodkinson - smoke scene over Utica as fire reported at home on Park Avenue, May 10, 2022 loading...

