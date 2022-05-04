Utica Man Accused Of Menacing Another Man With A Knife

A Utica man is facing charges following a menacing with a knife investigation in West Utica.

Utica Police were called to the 300 block of Court Street just after 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

A victim told officers that an individual whom he knows as 33-year-old Jerry Turner of Utica approached him and began to argue with him.

Police say during the course of the argument, Turner allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

Authorities say as the victim called 911, the suspect fled the scene and after an extensive area check by the responding officer, a man matching Turner’s description was located on South Street.

Turner was positively identified as the suspect and was transported to the Utica Police Department

Turner was charged with:

Menacing in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (previous conviction)

Meanwhile, Utica Police have located a pickup truck and trailer containing lawn care and landscaping equipment that was stolen from Whitesboro Street in Utica on April 30.

With help from the Ilion Police Department, the stolen equipment was found and 30-year-old Richard Vanleuven of Herkmer was arrested.

He was charged with grand larceny.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. ]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

The Worst Spots for Panhandlers in Utica These intersections are where you're most likely to encounter a panhandler in Utica.