Utica Man Accuses Girlfriend of Stabbing Him During Altercation
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and while the majority of victims are female, in some cases men are reportedly abused by their female partner. That was the alleged case in a stabbing incident that happened Sunday in the City of Utica.
Utica Police officials say on Sunday at approximately 11 p.m. officers were called to Wynn Hospital in Downtown Utica. They were called there after a man walked into the emergency department suffering from apparent stab wounds and cuts.
When police arrived, officers say they spoke to the victim and learned while still at home, he and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. The victim told police his girlfriend brandished a knife and cut him across the face. Police also say the victim had defensive wounds on his hands and arms.
Once officers were done interviewing the victim, they returned to the scene of the incident on the 900 block of Arnold Avenue. Officials say when officers arrived they discovered evidence that confirmed the details of the accusation and processed the scene, collecting evidence. While there, police say officers also located a suspect. 40-year-old Taneka Davis was taken into custody without incident and charged her with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This case of alleged assault is an example of the minority of cases in which males are the victim of domestic abuse. You can see in the charts below the breakdown of victims of domestic abuse according to the New York State Comptroller's Office and The State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).
It is important not only during the month of October, but all year round to say something if you see something. If you or someone you know is dealing with a domestic violence situation you should reach out to the state hotline by calling 800-942-6906 or by texting 844-997-2121. You are not alone.
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
40 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2024
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: WalletHub