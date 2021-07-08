Utica Man Allegedly Tried to Hide Drugs In Child’s Shoe During Traffic Stop

A Utica man was arrested after allegedly hiding drugs in his child’s shoe during a traffic stop.

Members of the Utica Police Crime Prevention Unit, along with Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies, attempted to stop 36-year old Charles Ferguson on Erie Street at around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Police say initially, Ferguson would not comply with officers and continued driving at a low rate of speed.

After some time Ferguson eventually stopped in the parking lot of 811 Court Street.

It was learned that Ferguson was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and he was subsequently arrested for that.

As the officers were continuing their investigation they noticed several baggies, which are commonly knotted in relation to narcotics possession and sales, protruding from Ferguson’s small child’s shoe.

Police say the baggies were removed and were found to be a quantity of suspected crack cocaine.

It was learned through the investigation that Ferguson had placed the narcotics into the shoe during the stop in an effort to avoid detection by the police.

Ferguson is facing the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th

Endangering the Welfare of a Child x2

Several NYS V&TL violations

Child Protective Services were notified actions and they will be conducting an investigation as well.

Utica Police also arrested a Utica man last night on weapons charges.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Court Street regarding a fight involving a man with a handgun.

42-year old Terrel Loadholt was arrested after police allegedly found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in plain view on the floorboard of a vehicle.

Utica Police

Loadholt was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.