Utica Man and Nephew Found Safe After Fears They’d Gone Missing

Photo Courtesy of UPD

It was a scary moment for a Utica family Thursday when a man and his nephew were presumed missing.

Utica Police say at approximately 10:30AM 28-year-old Divone Outten picked up his 1-year-old nephew Arell Outten from the child's grandmother's house and only intended to have him for a short period of time.

Get our free mobile app

Approximately five hours later Arell's grandmother contacted Utica Police to tell them that Divone had not returned with the child and she had become extremely worried. Not only had Divone not returned the child, but the grandmother was not able to get in contact with Divone.

At approximately 5:15PM Utica Police issued an AMBER Alert, which was later changed to a DCJS Missing Persons Alert. Eventually, Divone and Arell were located in Amsterdam, New York and were found to be in good health. The details surrounding the incident are not known at this time and Utica Police continue to investigate the incident.

21 Missing Children in New York

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: missing person, utica, Utica Police
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top