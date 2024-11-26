Utica Man Arrested After Armed Robbery at Albany Street Convenience Store

Utica Police have announced another arrest stemming from an incident involving gun violence. This time it was in the form of an armed robbery.

On the night of November 24, 2024, just after 11:00 PM, Utica Police were called to a convenience store on Albany Street about a robbery. Police officials say officers were told by employees that a man came in, waved a handgun, and demanded money. They handed over cash and property, and the man ran off, according to the report taken from responding officers. The workers believed they recognized the suspect and said he lived nearby.

Police say as part of the initial investigation, officers used security footage from the store to confirm the suspect’s identity. They tracked him to his home and detained him while applying for a search warrant. Once the warrant was approved, police searched the house and found the stolen cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.

The suspect, 46-year-old Ulysses Taylor, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes. Police say those charges include first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm. The swift action of the police brought an end to the case. Police will continue to investigate any and all crimes related to gun violence and will not stop.

If you are witness to a crime of any kind or see something suspicious you are encouraged to contact local authorities or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. If information you provide leads to an arrest and successful resolution, you may be entitles to a cash reward. For more information you can visit mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

