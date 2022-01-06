Utica Man Arrested After Caller Says Shots Were Fired in Proctor Park
One man is facing weapons charges after police were called to Proctor Park yesterday after receiving a call about shots fired. The caller said that multiple rounds were “fired from somewhere within the park.”
Utica Police say they were called to the park at approximately 4:45pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2021. When they arrived UPD officers say they saw two people walking out of the park. One was carrying and shotgun case and stopped to speak with police. While they were speaking with him, the other started to walk away and, the UPD says, “appeared to drop something.” Police say that “something” turned out to be a 9mm handgun. They say that 9mm ammunition was then located on that person.
Both men were taken to the Utica Police Department while police continued their investigation. Only one of the men is being charged at this time. Jahn Carlos Gonzalez-Ramirez, a 25-year-old from Utica, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.
There were no injuries reported. Police say their investigation into the alleged shots fired incident is ongoing.
The shotgun, in its case when police arrived, was secured by police for safekeeping pending additional charges.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Suspects, including any persons under arrest, are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]