A Utica man is now facing DWI charges after allegedly hitting a deputy’s car and driving away from the scene.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy was standing outside helping a disabled motorist when 41-year-old Logan R. Newman of Utica, driving a 2012 white Chevrolet Impala, allegedly drove into the patrol car and then continued driving westward toward Floyd, New York along State Route 49 in Marcy. The crash occurred at approximately 9:20pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Another deputy was in the area and stopped Newman. Authorities say their investigation determined that Newman was driving while intoxicated. Newman was arrested and charged with DWI. The case will be heard in courts in both Marcy and Floyd.

Rome Police and the New York State Police assisted Oneida County Sheriffs with the investigation.

