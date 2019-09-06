Utica Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges Following Traffic Stop

A Utica man is facing numerous charges after a traffic stop that began at the corner of Hobart and Steuben Streets and ended several blocks later on the 1300 block of Steuben.

Utica Police say 37-year old Reggie Sullivan exited the vehicle and ran from officers while the vehicle was still in motion.

They say Sullivan led officers on a chase and during the pursuit, discarded an item over a nearby fence.

Police say while attempting to take him into custody, Sullivan tried to swallow a bag of crack cocaine while resisting arrest.

Officers later recovered a loaded 40 caliber handgun near the fence where was Sullivan was.