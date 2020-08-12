Utica Man Leads Police On Second High Speed Chase In Two Days

Utica Police say they were led on a high speed pursuit through the city and surrounding areas for the second time this week.

Police say units were in the area of Court and Whitesboro Streets when they noticed a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in the day.

Officials say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled initiating a high speed pursuit. The chase went through Utica, into Yorkville and Whitesboro and then back into the city.

Officers say the vehicle ultimately stopped due to flat tires as a result of the reckless actions of the operator. Police estimate the driver reached speeds of up to 100 miles-per-hour.

Police say, as the suspect was taken from the vehicle they realized it was the same individual who had led police on another high speed chase just two days before.

Alexander Walker of Utica was given over 20 New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law tickets, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Fleeing an Officer.

Officials say even though Walker's actions have demonstrated that he is a danger to the public and police, bail reform laws have forced police to issue appearance tickets and release him.

Sgt. Mike Curley of The Utica Police Department stated in a release, "We will do everything in our power to keep the public safe from individuals like this, however if it is not a qualifying offense we must release them. Please understand that that our frustrations are just as high as everyone else, but that will not stop us from continuing to do everything in our power to keep these dangerous individuals off the street."