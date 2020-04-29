Utica Police Announce Weekend Arrests

Utica Police are announcing several arrests that happened over the weekend.

24-year old Julian Spencer of Utica was arrested after police received information that he possessed an illegal handgun.

Authorities conducted a check of Spencer’s home, where they found a loaded handgun.

Spencer is facing weapons charges, along with a parole violation.

42-year old Freddie Lawrence of Utica was arrested and charged in a stabbing incident that happened April 8th on Columbia near Varick Street.

Spencer is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

And two 15-year-olds were charged with robbery after allegedly stealing a bike from a man on Eagle Street near Howard Avenue.