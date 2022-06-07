Utica Police Arrest 17 Year Old In City’s Latest Shooting
Utica Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Sunday night on the 700 block of Mary Street.
Officers arrived to find several spent shell casings at the scene.
They also spoke with a witness who said they had helped an individual who was shot and that the victim had self-transported to the hospital.
It was later learned that a victim had walked into St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.
An investigation revealed that a dark-colored sedan had slowly passed the location where numerous individuals were standing outside.
Police say as the vehicle passed, the rear seat passenger displayed a handgun out of the window and fired several shots at the group, ultimately striking one individual and striking at least two nearby residences.
They were able to develop a positive vehicle identification and located the vehicle at the registered address.
As the investigation progressed a suspect was developed, and on June 6th the suspect was located and interviewed.
Police arrested the 17-year-old on the following:
- Attempted Murder in the second degree
- Criminal Possession of Weapon in the second degree
Due to the suspect’s age, police say his name will not be released.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]