Utica Police Arrest 2 After Guns and Contraband Are Found in Duffle Bag
Two men are under arrest on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop by Utica Police.
Officials say UPD officers associated with the Crime Prevention Unit conducted the traffic stop on the 300 block of Arthur Street on Sunday, July 25th at approximately 11:30PM. Police say when the officers approached the vehicle they noticed several duffel bags located in the back seat of the vehicle.
Police officials also say approaching officers noticed what appeared to bags sealed in a manner similar to how drugs are packaged. Police say an officer also noticed what appeared to be the grip of a handgun sticking out from the side pocket of one of the bags. Based on what officers observed, police say the occupants were removed from the vehicle and the car was searched.
Officials say after police searched the duffel bag and it's contents they located a loaded .380 pistol and plastic bags containing contraband. Police say they continued to search additional bags and also discovered a loaded 9mm handgun. As a result of the searches the following individuals were arrested.
Tremayne Bowens (26) of Utica
Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree
Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree
Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Justice Polak (20) of Ilion
Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree
Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm
After the suspects were taken into custody they were transferred to Utica Police Department headquarters to further the investigation. Officials say one of the firearms discovered as a result of the search was reported stolen from another jurisdiction and additional charges are pending.