Utica Police Arrest a Man for Threatening Juveniles with a Weapon
Utica Police have announced another arrest involving an illegal weapon and a group of juveniles. What started as a fight ended with an individual facing several charges.
Police officials announced that officers responded to the scene of a fight that had broken out on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue on July 23rd, 2024. Dispatchers had made police aware of a man menacing others with a handgun.
Officials say when officers arrived they spoke to several people at the scene who say that a fight broke out involving several young people. During the course of that fight an adult male pulled out a handgun and began menacing those involved in the fight with it, according to police. Before police were called the subject fled the scene and others followed.
Once police learned of the suspect's location officers approached him as he was standing by a nearby convenience store. Officials say that based on information officers received a pat and frisk was conducted and in the process a .40 caliber ghost gun was discovered in the suspect's waistband. The suspect was ultimately identified as 22-year-old Sa Ah of Utica. He was ultimately arrested and is facing a long list of charges. They include:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon on the Third Degree (Extended Magazine)
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Menacing in the Second Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
This story is just another example of the violence and danger police face every day and they are continually trying to take illegal and dangerous weapons off the street.
7 Ways to Spot a Facebook Hoax
Gallery Credit: Megan
New York's 5 Most Common Crimes
Gallery Credit: Megan
The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan