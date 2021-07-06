Utica Police Continue to Investigate Third Shooting in 24 Hours

Two people were murdered over the holiday weekend in the City of Utica. One victim was a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot in the head and killed by a 15-year-old boy. A man was also shot and killed on Rutger Street. Now, police are investigating a third incident where a man was found seated in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Utica Police say units were dispatched to the intersection of Seymour Avenue and James Street after receiving the report of the gunshot victim. When officers arrived, police say they located the individual suffering the head wound and the Utica Fire Department transported the victim to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Ultimately, due to the severity of the injuries police say he was then moved to a Syracuse hospital.

At this time Utica Police have no details on a suspect and the only update to the public on the condition of the victim is that he's out of surgery but still in critical condition. Police are asking anyone who may have information on this shooting to call the UPD Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You can also submit an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477.

The violence in the city has to end. Period. 14-year-old Jineedi Sheikh no longer has his life to live because another teen took it with a gun. Sheikh was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue. The 15-year-old has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The second homicide investigation underway began after 56-year-old Gary McCorkle was shot at 100 Rutger Street. Again, any information for police will be helpful to their investigation.

