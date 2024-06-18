Utica Police Dealing with a Violent Week in the Heat

It may just be anecdotal, but it seems people tend to be more violent and irritable when it is hot out. The Utica Police Department has already been dealing with a violent few days and it is only the beginning of a new week.

Utica Police officials took to Facebook to announce a series of incidents and arrests from over the weekend and Tuesday alone. One of the incidents was a shooting in which an individual was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Winner Avenue and Whitesboro Street. Upon arrival officers say they encountered the male victim suffering a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to Wynn Hospital and UPD Major Crimes is now investigating.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Photo Courtesy of Utica Police loading...

The next incident happened around the same time, at 12:15 p.m., as Utica Police and Utica Fire units were called to the 900 block of Cherry Street regarding a stabbing investigation. Police say when units arrived a male met them at the scene and stated that his girlfriend had cut him several times following an argument they had. During the course of that argument, the victim tells police his girlfriend brandished a knife and cut him in the hands. Police say due to mandatory New York State Domestic Violence laws the girlfriend, 34-year-old Stephanie Santana-Rodriguez, was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Photo Courtesy of Utica Police loading...

Finally, police released information regarding a domestic violence investigation that began over the weekend when officers were called to the 800 block of South Street. Officers say a female victim met them upon arrival and alleged the father of her child broke a computer monitor and choked her. Police learned the victim already had an active order of protection against him in place. As a result, 44-year-old Jonathan Hines was arrested and is facing the following charges.

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

It is only June and the fact that the National Weather Service and other experts are predicting a hotter summer, may not be a good sign for a reduction in the violence. The community can only hope it doesn't continue and that officers remain safe.

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan

10 Amazon Products Under Recall or Safety Alerts in New York Amazon has a new feature that alerts customers of all recalls and safety alerts affecting products in their store. Here's 10 items that have recently been included in this list. Gallery Credit: Amazon