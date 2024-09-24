Utica Police Department Releases Crucial Details on Weekend Homicides

The Utica Police Department has released crucial details in both homicide investigations that began over the weekend.

Police officials announced a stabbing death and a shooting death over the weekend and we now know the victims in each. On Tuesday, police released the identity of the victim in the shooting homicide that occurred on the 1100 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue. Police say the victim in that incident is 46-year-old Jeffrey Nash of Utica, NY. While there are very few details on the circumstances surrounding this case, more information is expected to be released in a timely manner. Police officials wish to extend condolences to the family of the deceased in this incident.

In regards to the stabbing incident that happened Saturday, officials have released the identity of the victim and announced the arrest of the suspect in that case. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Bialek-Gilliam of Utica. Officials say it is believed he and the suspect, 57-year-old Jerry Lee Louis, were involved in an altercation prior to the fatal blow.

Investigators say based on evidence obtained, the two were involved in an argument that escalated to the point of Louis allegedly stabbing Bialek-Gilliam in the abdomen and neck. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. As a result, Jerry Lee Louis was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon on the Third Degree. Condolences are also being sent out to the family of Michael Bialek-Gilliam following this tragedy.

Anyone with any further information on either of these cases is being asked to contact the UPD Major Crimes Unit at (315) 735-3301.

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan