The job of Utica Police is becoming increasingly more challenging as they continue to deal with a plethora of violent acts, while in the midst of a very difficult internal investigation and Attorney General investigation.

In the wake of the deadly officer involved shooting that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, officers within the department continue to have to do the job that is required of them to keep the community safe and fight crime. One of the most recent investigations came in the form of a 'shots fired' report that happened on July 6th on the 1400 block of Lenox Avenue.

Police say officers were called to 1428 Lenox due to shots being fired and they arrived to find a large party taking place. While speaking to attendees at the party, officers learned that several rounds had been fired but they would not provide details of the circumstances leading up to them. A further investigation revealed that a vehicle's windshield was damaged by the gunfire and several shell casings and a projectile was found lodged in the front of the establishment.

As a result of the incident, the investigation was taken over by the Utica Police Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit. Police are asking that anyone with information please contact them at (315) 223-3510 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

This shooting incident is an indicator of how tense things are on city streets where there are several individuals in possession of illegal firearms and appear to be willing to use them.

