Utica Police are investigating circumstances surrounding two gun shot victims and a motor vehicle accident in the city.

Officials say units responded to the 1500 block of Dudley Avenue just before 5PM Monday regarding a man who was shot in the hip area. Police say his injuries were not life-threatening. The police investigation did not end there.

During the course of their investigation, police say they received information that a silver SUV, that was spotted at the scene of the Dudley Ave shooting, was involved in an accident on Oneida Street near the Parkway. Police say they originally believe that SUV was the suspect vehicle.

Soon after, police say the man operating the same silver SUV arrived at Faxton Urgent Care with gunshot wounds to the area of his pelvis and arm. Those injuries were also not life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the motor vehicle crash on Oneida Street and the Parkway was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the impact, however the injuries were not severe, according to officials.

Police continue to investigate the details surrounding these shootings and the specifics are not clear at this time. As with every shooting, Utica Police say they are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of this case and need the public's help. If you have any information about the most recent incidents you are urged to please call the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is always an option as well. You can call 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS) or you can visit www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com. All tips are 100% anonymous and a cash reward may be available.

