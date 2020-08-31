Utica Police Investigating Brinckerhoff Ave Shooting

Utica Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday night on the 1100 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a report of a man that was self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks area.

The man told officers two masked individuals entered his home and demanded property.

Police say the victim was then shot twice in the hip and buttock area and the intruders fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223-3510 or submit a tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.