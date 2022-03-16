Utica Police Investigating Nationwide School Threat

Utica Police say they are aware of a social media threat that is being spread nationwide.

Police say they’re working with other police departments to determine the origin of the threat, but at this point, they do not believe it originated in the local area.

The threat reads – “On Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17, I will be setting a bomb on both schools. I let you all get away with me shooting up the schools, but I will be back.”

A similar nationwide threat to "shoot up the school" circulated in September.

According to Utica Police Department, the post referenced an individual who claims they are going to commit a school shooting. The post stated"I will shoot up the school Thursday, September 30th. Whoever reads this, this is a good warning this is not a joke this is an active threat." As soon as they became aware of the situation, they began an investigation in conjunction with the school district.

Police believe that threat originated in the Orlando, Florida area.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

Police say at no point did the threat make mention of the Utica City School District or any of its specific schools and it is a generic threat.

With safety in schools their number one priority, Utica Police says they will be increasing their presence and security measures in buildings throughout the district.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call the UPD's Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 223-3510.

