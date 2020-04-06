Utica Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident That Injured Two

Utica Police are investigating a “shots fired” incident that happened at about 1:15 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Bleecker and Nichols Streets.

Police say when officers arrived, they found evidence and witnesses confirming shots being fired, but no victims were located.

During the investigation, police learned that a victim was en-route to his home on Holland Avenue.

Police say the man had been shot at least once in the pelvic area. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Police later learned a second victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was also shot in the pelvic area.

He also underwent emergency surgery and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD.