Utica Police Investigating Stabbing On Genesee and Oswego Streets

The Utica Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday evening.

Officials say units were dispatched to the intersection of Genesee and Oswego Streets at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Officers say upon arrival they discovered a man suffering multiple stab wounds to his midsection and he was immediately transported to a local hospital.

UPD officials say the man underwent emergency surgery and at this point there is no suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.