Utica Police Investigating West Utica Shooting

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened at about 6:30 Friday night in west Utica.

Officer responded to the 1200 block of Warren Street and learned that the shooting took place at the intersection of Court and Cross Streets.

Police say a man was struck one time in the abdomen and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

They say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD Criminal Investigation Division at (315) 223-3510.