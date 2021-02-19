Utica Police Make Arrest Following Blandina Street Home Invasion

A Utica man is facing a number of charges following a home invasion on Blandina Street in the city.

Police say units responded to the address on Blandina Thursday evening just before 9 p.m. for reports of a home invasion involving a handgun. Officials say police received reports that individuals forced entry into the residence, began threatening the occupants and one of them struck the victim with a handgun.

Shortly after the incident suspect information was gathered and a vehicle description was learned, according to officers. Investigators then put out a "Be On The Lookout" notice for said suspect. Officials say it was at approximately 10:45 p.m. officers with the Gun Involved Violence Elimination, or GIVE unit, conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle similar to the "BOLO" notice.

During the course of the stop, the suspect was located sitting in the passenger seat of the pulled over vehicle. According to officials, officers had knowledge of a previous arrest warrant for Possession of a Forged Instrument. Police say that suspect was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. During the course of the arrest, officers say they also saw in plain view baggies of a substance that appeared to be heroin. Due to the discovery, officers conducted a full search of the car and a loaded Cobra Patriot 9mm handgun was discovered, according to law enforcement officials. That weapon matched the description of the one used in the alleged home invasion.

Photo Credit: UPD

Utica Police announced the arrested individual was 26-year-old Vitaliy Suprunchik of Utica. He is facing a long list of charges including,

Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument

Burglary 1st

Menacing 2nd

Harassment

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

Utica Police say other charges in this case are possible and the investigation is ongoing.