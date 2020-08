Utica Police have made an arrest in a July 31st “shots fired” incident on Gold Street.

Police say a group of teenagers were engaged in an argument when a 16-year old pulled out a handgun, fired a shot into the air and then fled.

The teen was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

He's been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

His identity will not be released due to his age.