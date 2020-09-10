Utica Police Make Arrest In Thursday Morning Shooting

Utica Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened this morning at the intersection of James and Steuben Streets.

Police say officers found a 33-year old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Another party was initially reported to have been shot, but police say it was discovered that that was not the case.

Police have charged 54-year old Epifanio DeJesus of Utica with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.