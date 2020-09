Utica Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a July 31st shooting that happened on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.

Police say three men approached an individual, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

One of the men fired three shots at the victim and all parties fled the scene.

23-year old Christopher Adams, 24-year old Notorious Holmes and 18-year old Wilfred Cotto, all from Rome, are facing attempted murder charges.