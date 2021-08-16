Utica Police have arrested three individuals after a traffic stop. During the course of the stop officers discovered an illegal firearm inches away from a 7-year-old child.

Police say just before 10PM Friday members of the Crime Prevention Unit pulled over a vehicle at the corner of Louisa and Elm Streets. Members of the Crime Prevention Unit included Officer Zach Ambrose, Steven Gomez and Deputy Rob Cornish of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

During the course of the traffic stop the officers discovered three adults and a child inside the vehicle. Police say officers also noticed live ammunition inside the car. Police have since identified the three adult occupants. The driver has been identified by police as 24-year-old Mberwa Abdullahi. A front seat passenger was identified by police as 25-year-old Hamadi Abdullahi. A backseat passenger, next to the 7-year-old child, was identified by officers as 23-year-old Shaleise Brown.

Upon the discovery of the ammunition police say Abdullahi, the front seat passenger, fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended shortly after. Abdullahi, the driver, was arrested for having a suspended driver's license. During the course of the search of the vehicle, police say they discovered a Taurus 9mm handgun inside a lunch bag located next to the child in the vehicle.

Police say all of the adult occupants are facing the following charges.

Mberwa Abdullahi

Traffic Violations

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree

Felony Weapon Charges

Hamadi Abdullahi

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Felony Weapon Charges

Shaleise Brown

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Felony Weapon Charges

Later on in the investigation, Utica Police say the handgun was reported stolen out of St. Louis, Missouri. Utica Police would like to emphasize the fact that traffic stops like this one continue to show the dangers and risks officers face on the job everyday.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

Check Out These Bizarre Moments Caught on CNY Ring Doorbells More and more people are switching out their old doorbells for RING or other video doorbell systems. It is truly incredible what this new technology can do. Video and audio quality on these devices is so good, in some cases footage captured has helped police solve crimes. These images are from bizarre moments captured by RING users.

Anguish, Anxiety - Whitesboro Residents Await Buyouts and More Flooding