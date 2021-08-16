Utica Police Make Traffic Stop, Finding Illegal Handgun Inches from 7 Year Old
Utica Police have arrested three individuals after a traffic stop. During the course of the stop officers discovered an illegal firearm inches away from a 7-year-old child.
Police say just before 10PM Friday members of the Crime Prevention Unit pulled over a vehicle at the corner of Louisa and Elm Streets. Members of the Crime Prevention Unit included Officer Zach Ambrose, Steven Gomez and Deputy Rob Cornish of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
During the course of the traffic stop the officers discovered three adults and a child inside the vehicle. Police say officers also noticed live ammunition inside the car. Police have since identified the three adult occupants. The driver has been identified by police as 24-year-old Mberwa Abdullahi. A front seat passenger was identified by police as 25-year-old Hamadi Abdullahi. A backseat passenger, next to the 7-year-old child, was identified by officers as 23-year-old Shaleise Brown.
Upon the discovery of the ammunition police say Abdullahi, the front seat passenger, fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended shortly after. Abdullahi, the driver, was arrested for having a suspended driver's license. During the course of the search of the vehicle, police say they discovered a Taurus 9mm handgun inside a lunch bag located next to the child in the vehicle.
Police say all of the adult occupants are facing the following charges.
Mberwa Abdullahi
Traffic Violations
Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree
Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree
Felony Weapon Charges
Hamadi Abdullahi
Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Felony Weapon Charges
Shaleise Brown
Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Felony Weapon Charges
Later on in the investigation, Utica Police say the handgun was reported stolen out of St. Louis, Missouri. Utica Police would like to emphasize the fact that traffic stops like this one continue to show the dangers and risks officers face on the job everyday.