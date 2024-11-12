Utica Police Release Footage of Shooting Suspect Dressed in All-Black Costume

The Utica Police Department has been actively investigating several shooting incidents that occurred on November 8th, including the homicide of 19-year-old mother Keyamonie Davis. While they have made an arrest in one shooting, the shootings involving gunfire striking people are still unsolved.

Utica Police announced the three shootings Friday that occurred in the early morning hours that day. The first incident they reported happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Purple Haze Smoke Shop on South Street in Utica. Police say officers and Utica Fire units were called to 822 South Street for reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach. That address is home to the Purple Haze Smoke Shop. Police say their preliminary investigation determined the suspect entered the store wearing a mask and shot the victim. Police say that victim was transported to Wynn Hospital for emergent treatment and is now listed in stable, but critical condition. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Now, Utica Police have released more information regarding the South Street shooting and more suspect information. They say, "The suspect was concealed in a black costume, mask, and black sneakers. They then entered the establishment and shot a male inside before fleeing the scene." They also released surveillance footage which you can see in the photo above.

If you have any information on this incident, you can contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at at 315-223-3556 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

