Utica Police Release Identity of Victim In Route 12 Fatal

The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the victim struck and killed on the State Route 12 south ramp exiting Walmart.

Police say 39-year-old Samuel Turba of Utica was struck by two separate vehicles last Saturday night.

Officials say the driver of the first vehicle that hit Turba left the scene and the driver of the second, turned themselves in.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and at this time, no charges have been filed.